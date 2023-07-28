Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,083 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,350,000 after buying an additional 194,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $84.10.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

