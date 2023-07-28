Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $513.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.01 and a 200 day moving average of $397.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

