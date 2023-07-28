Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $167.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

