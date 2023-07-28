Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 443.40 ($5.69), with a volume of 46274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.60 ($5.60).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,283.58%.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 475 ($6.09) to GBX 430 ($5.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 463 ($5.94).

Vesuvius Trading Up 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 413.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 409.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Mark Collis purchased 9,524 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,810.32 ($51,045.42). 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vesuvius

(Get Free Report)

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.