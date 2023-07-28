Viad (NYSE:VVI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

VVI opened at $27.91 on Monday. Viad has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $581.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $260.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. Viad had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Viad will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,707.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Viad by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Viad by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Viad by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Viad by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

