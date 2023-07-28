Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) PT Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VICR. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.30. Vicor has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $98.38.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.97 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vicor by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

