Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,736 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.51% of Progress Software worth $37,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,317 shares of company stock worth $252,722. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

