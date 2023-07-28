Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 272 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $23,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ITT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ITT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in ITT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,385,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $106,328,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ITT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

ITT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $98.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

