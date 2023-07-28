Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,290,678 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,290,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,980,000.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, CEO Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

