Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Stifel Financial worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.