Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $37,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

FLT opened at $245.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $263.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

