Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,618 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

