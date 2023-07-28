Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $36,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 230,647 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MNST opened at $57.56 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

