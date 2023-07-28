Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 257,866 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,364,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,866 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.61% of SITE Centers worth $41,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,855,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in SITE Centers by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,781 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $24,281,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.6 %

SITC opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Insider Transactions at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

