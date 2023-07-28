Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 87,849 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,849 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.82% of Eagle Bancorp worth $39,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGBN opened at $28.11 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $863.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,513.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,924 shares of company stock worth $86,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

