Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $22,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KDNY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.