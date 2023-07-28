Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 857,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Varonis Systems worth $22,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,432,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,790,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,547,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,429,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

