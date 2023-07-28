Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $37,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 841,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,915,000.

NYSE FMX opened at $110.72 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $113.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

