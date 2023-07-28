Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.16 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of AES worth $22,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of AES by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.45.

AES Stock Down 2.4 %

AES stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.