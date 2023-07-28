Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.73 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 95.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $41,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,891,232 shares of company stock worth $63,060,860 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

