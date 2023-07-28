Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.24 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 73,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Voya Financial by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $275,000.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

