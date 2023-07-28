Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.38 Million Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of International Game Technology worth $23,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,798,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

International Game Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:IGT opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.