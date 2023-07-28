Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $35.62 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,432 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of International Paper worth $35,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

IP stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

