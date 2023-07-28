Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $36.72 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 292.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,304,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208,379 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Under Armour worth $36,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,579,000 after purchasing an additional 281,621 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,250,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,194,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $34,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

UA stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

