Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.62 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $38,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.50 and its 200 day moving average is $177.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

