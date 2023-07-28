Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.61 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of MGIC Investment worth $40,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.70 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

