Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.83 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,719 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $40,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI opened at $35.95 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,957 shares of company stock worth $7,300,425. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.