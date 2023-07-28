Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Carlyle Group worth $21,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $102,358,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,324,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,912,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,951,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

