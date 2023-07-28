Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Chord Energy worth $36,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $143,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $128,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,332,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $154.19 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $164.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

