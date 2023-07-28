Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 159.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $40,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at about $17,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2,140.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 463,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 672,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 442,916 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 429,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,907,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Seaways Trading Up 1.5 %

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,347.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $131,700. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE INSW opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.45%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

