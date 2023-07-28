Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,552,000 after acquiring an additional 79,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after buying an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.70.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $708.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $716.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

