Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $22,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

