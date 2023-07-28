Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

