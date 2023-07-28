Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,010,303 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,010,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $22,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 140.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

