Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 185,918 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,918 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of LivaNova worth $38,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in LivaNova by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $66.73.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

