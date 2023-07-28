Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 215,788 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,788 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $36,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $85.38 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.