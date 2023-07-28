Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,120 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $334.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.08.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

