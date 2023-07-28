Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,387 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $39,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.64.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $400.99 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $484.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.