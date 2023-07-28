Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 348,387 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348,387 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of BWX Technologies worth $21,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,556,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

Shares of BWXT opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

