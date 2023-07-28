Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,556 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,770,000 after buying an additional 66,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $233.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.84. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $238.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

