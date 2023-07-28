Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,002 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,002 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $22,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.