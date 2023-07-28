Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 537,985 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,919,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,985 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Sirius XM worth $39,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sirius XM Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.81 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

