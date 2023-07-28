Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,695 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of ATI worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,117 shares of company stock worth $897,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.25. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

