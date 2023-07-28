Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Evolent Health worth $37,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,988 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evolent Health Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

EVH stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.