Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,225 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $221.79 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.32.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.