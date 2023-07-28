Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $37.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

