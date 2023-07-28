Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 6.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIPS stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. Research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

