Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of RealReal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 815,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 930,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Price Performance

RealReal stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.85 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

