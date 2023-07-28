Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Price Performance

Shares of EBIX opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.41. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.76 million for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

