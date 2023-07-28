Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

VIRT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

